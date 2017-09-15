Premier League Highlights - News and Gossips

Premier League 2017-18 – Match Week 5

English Premier League 2017-18 match week 5 – summary, highlights, standings, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.

Chelsea00Arsenal
David Luiz ( 87′)FT

David Luiz was sent off late on for Chelsea as Arsenal earn a deserved point against the Premier League champions at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United40Everton
A Valencia (4′), Mkhitaryan (83′), R Lukaku (89′), Martial (90’+2 pen)FT

Romelu Lukaku scored against his former club as Manchester United thrashed Everton to move joint-top of the Premier League.

A Valencia (4′)

Crystal Palace01Southampton
FTDavis (6′)

Crystal Palace became the first club in top-flight history to lose their opening five games without scoring as Roy Hodgson’s first match as manager ended in defeat by Southampton.

Huddersfield Town11Leicester City
 Depoitre (46′)FTVardy (50′ pen)

Jamie Vardy’s second-half penalty earned Leicester City a point against a dominant Huddersfield Town at John Smith’s Stadium.

Liverpool11Burnley
Salah (30′)FTArfield (27′)

Mo Salah’s goal cancelled out Scott Arfield’s opener as Jurgen Klopp’s men dropped two points at home.

Newcastle United21Stoke City
Atsu (19′), Lascelles (68′)FTShaqiri (57′)

Captain Jamaal Lascelles scored his second goal in as many games as Newcastle beat Stoke City to record their third successive Premier League win and climb inside the top four.

Watford06Manchester City
FTAgüero (27′, 31′, 81′), Jesus (37′), Otamendi (63′), Sterling (89′ pen)

Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick as Manchester City moved top of the table and handed Watford their heaviest ever top-flight defeat.

West Brom00West Ham
FT

Ben Foster was perhaps fortunate to escape a red card as West Ham earned a 0-0 draw at West Brom.

Tottenham Hotspur00Swansea City
FT

Tottenham were frustrated by a disciplined Swansea as they lost ground on their title rivals.

AFC Bournemouth21Huddersfield Town
Surman (67′), Defoe (73′)FT March (55′)

Jermain Defoe scored a well-taken winner as Bournemouth came from behind to claim their first Premier League win of the season against Brighton.

Premier League Table – On week 5

