Premier League 2017-18 – Match Week 5
English Premier League 2017-18 match week 5 – summary, highlights, standings, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.
|Chelsea
|0
|0
|Arsenal
|David Luiz (█ 87′)
|FT
David Luiz was sent off late on for Chelsea as Arsenal earn a deserved point against the Premier League champions at Stamford Bridge.
|Manchester United
|4
|0
|Everton
|A Valencia (4′), Mkhitaryan (83′), R Lukaku (89′), Martial (90’+2 pen)
|FT
Romelu Lukaku scored against his former club as Manchester United thrashed Everton to move joint-top of the Premier League.
A Valencia (4′)
|Crystal Palace
|0
|1
|Southampton
|FT
|Davis (6′)
Crystal Palace became the first club in top-flight history to lose their opening five games without scoring as Roy Hodgson’s first match as manager ended in defeat by Southampton.
|Huddersfield Town
|1
|1
|Leicester City
|Depoitre (46′)
|FT
|Vardy (50′ pen)
Jamie Vardy’s second-half penalty earned Leicester City a point against a dominant Huddersfield Town at John Smith’s Stadium.
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|Burnley
|Salah (30′)
|FT
|Arfield (27′)
Mo Salah’s goal cancelled out Scott Arfield’s opener as Jurgen Klopp’s men dropped two points at home.
|Newcastle United
|2
|1
|Stoke City
|Atsu (19′), Lascelles (68′)
|FT
|Shaqiri (57′)
Captain Jamaal Lascelles scored his second goal in as many games as Newcastle beat Stoke City to record their third successive Premier League win and climb inside the top four.
|Watford
|0
|6
|Manchester City
|FT
|Agüero (27′, 31′, 81′), Jesus (37′), Otamendi (63′), Sterling (89′ pen)
Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick as Manchester City moved top of the table and handed Watford their heaviest ever top-flight defeat.
|West Brom
|0
|0
|West Ham
|FT
Ben Foster was perhaps fortunate to escape a red card as West Ham earned a 0-0 draw at West Brom.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|0
|0
|Swansea City
|FT
Tottenham were frustrated by a disciplined Swansea as they lost ground on their title rivals.
|AFC Bournemouth
|2
|1
|Huddersfield Town
|Surman (67′), Defoe (73′)
|FT
|March (55′)
Jermain Defoe scored a well-taken winner as Bournemouth came from behind to claim their first Premier League win of the season against Brighton.
|Premier League Table – On week 5
|1
|Man City
|5
|4
|1
|0
|16
|2
|14
|13
|2
|Man Utd
|5
|4
|1
|0
|16
|2
|14
|13
|3
|Chelsea
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|5
|3
|10
|4
|Newcastle
|5
|3
|0
|2
|6
|4
|2
|9
|5
|Tottenham
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|3
|4
|8
|6
|Huddersfield
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|3
|2
|8
|7
|Burnley
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|5
|1
|8
|8
|Liverpool
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|9
|0
|8
|9
|Southampton
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|8
|10
|West Brom
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|8
|11
|Watford
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|9
|-2
|8
|12
|Arsenal
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|7
|13
|Stoke City
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|5
|14
|Swansea
|5
|1
|2
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|5
|15
|Leicester
|5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|9
|-2
|4
|16
|Brighton
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|4
|17
|West Ham
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|10
|-6
|4
|18
|Everton
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|10
|-8
|4
|19
|AFC Bournemouth
|5
|1
|0
|4
|3
|9
|-6
|3
|20
|Crystal Palace
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|8
|-8
|0