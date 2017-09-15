English Premier League 2017-18 match week 5 – summary, highlights, standings, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.

Romelu Lukaku scored against his former club as Manchester United thrashed Everton to move joint-top of the Premier League.

David Luiz was sent off late on for Chelsea as Arsenal earn a deserved point against the Premier League champions at Stamford Bridge.

Saturday, 16 September 2017

Crystal Palace 0 1 Southampton FT Davis (6′)

Crystal Palace became the first club in top-flight history to lose their opening five games without scoring as Roy Hodgson’s first match as manager ended in defeat by Southampton.

Huddersfield Town 1 1 Leicester City Depoitre (46′) FT Vardy (50′ pen)

Jamie Vardy’s second-half penalty earned Leicester City a point against a dominant Huddersfield Town at John Smith’s Stadium.

Liverpool 1 1 Burnley Salah (30′) FT Arfield (27′)

Mo Salah’s goal cancelled out Scott Arfield’s opener as Jurgen Klopp’s men dropped two points at home.

Newcastle United 2 1 Stoke City Atsu (19′), Lascelles (68′) FT Shaqiri (57′)

Captain Jamaal Lascelles scored his second goal in as many games as Newcastle beat Stoke City to record their third successive Premier League win and climb inside the top four.

Watford 0 6 Manchester City FT Agüero (27′, 31′, 81′), Jesus (37′), Otamendi (63′), Sterling (89′ pen)

Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick as Manchester City moved top of the table and handed Watford their heaviest ever top-flight defeat.

West Brom 0 0 West Ham FT

Ben Foster was perhaps fortunate to escape a red card as West Ham earned a 0-0 draw at West Brom.

Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 Swansea City FT

Tottenham were frustrated by a disciplined Swansea as they lost ground on their title rivals.