UEFA Champions League 2017-18 match day 4 – summary, highlights, standings, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.

Wednesday 27th September

Group A

FC Basel 5 0 Benfica Lang (2′), Oberlin (20′, 69′), van Wolfswinkel (59′ pen), Riveros Galeano (76′) FT Magalhães de Almeida ( █ 62′)

Benfica had a night to forget in Switzerland, as Basel outclassed them top to bottom, smashing five past the Portuguese side.

CSKA Moscow 1 4 Manchester United Kuchaev (90′) FT R Lukaku (4′, 26′), Martial (18′ pen), Mkhitaryan (57′)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said his side are “almost” in the Champions League knockout stages after thrashing CSKA Moscow in Russia.

Group B

Paris Saint Germain 3 0 Bayern Munich FT Dani Alves (2′), Cavani (31′), Neymar (63′)

Paris St-Germain outgunned Bayern Munich in a heavyweight Champions League showdown to go three points clear at the top of Group B.

RSC Anderlecht 0 3 Celtic Ben Yedder 27′, 38′, 83′ Pen FT

Celtic ended their run of 16 European group games without a win as goals by Leigh Griffiths, Patrick Roberts and Scott Sinclair saw off Anderlecht.

Group C

FK Qarabag 1 2 AS Roma Konzen Medina da Silva (28′) FT Manolas (7′), Dzeko (15′)

Kostas Manolas and Edin Dzeko scored in a span of eight minutes to lead AS Roma to a Group C win over winless Qarabag.

Atletico Madrid 1 2 Chelsea Ben Yedder 27′, 38′, 83′ Pen FT

Michy Batshuayi scored a 94th-minute winner as Chelsea snatched a dramatic victory against Atletico Madrid to maintain their 100% start in Champions League Group C.

Group D

Juventus 2 0 Olympiakos Higuaín (69′), Mandzukic (80′) FT

Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic’s second-half goals saw Juve past Olympiakos, who stifled the Italians much of the match.

Sporting Lisbon 0 1 Barcelona FT Coates (49′ og)

An own goal by former Liverpool defender Sebastian Coates was enough to earn Barcelona a Champions League Group B victory away to Sporting Lisbon.