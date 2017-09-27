Champions League 2017-18 – Match Day 4
UEFA Champions League 2017-18 match day 4 – summary, highlights, standings, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.
Wednesday 27th September
Group A
|FC Basel
|5
|0
|Benfica
|Lang (2′), Oberlin (20′, 69′), van Wolfswinkel (59′ pen), Riveros Galeano (76′)
|FT
|Magalhães de Almeida (█62′)
Benfica had a night to forget in Switzerland, as Basel outclassed them top to bottom, smashing five past the Portuguese side.
|CSKA Moscow
|1
|4
|Manchester United
|Kuchaev (90′)
|FT
|R Lukaku (4′, 26′), Martial (18′ pen), Mkhitaryan (57′)
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said his side are “almost” in the Champions League knockout stages after thrashing CSKA Moscow in Russia.
Group B
|Paris Saint Germain
|3
|0
|Bayern Munich
|FT
|Dani Alves (2′), Cavani (31′), Neymar (63′)
Paris St-Germain outgunned Bayern Munich in a heavyweight Champions League showdown to go three points clear at the top of Group B.
|RSC Anderlecht
|0
|3
|Celtic
|FT
Celtic ended their run of 16 European group games without a win as goals by Leigh Griffiths, Patrick Roberts and Scott Sinclair saw off Anderlecht.
Group C
|FK Qarabag
|1
|2
|AS Roma
|Konzen Medina da Silva (28′)
|FT
|Manolas (7′), Dzeko (15′)
Kostas Manolas and Edin Dzeko scored in a span of eight minutes to lead AS Roma to a Group C win over winless Qarabag.
|Atletico Madrid
|1
|2
|Chelsea
|FT
Michy Batshuayi scored a 94th-minute winner as Chelsea snatched a dramatic victory against Atletico Madrid to maintain their 100% start in Champions League Group C.
Group D
|Juventus
|2
|0
|Olympiakos
|Higuaín (69′), Mandzukic (80′)
|FT
Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic’s second-half goals saw Juve past Olympiakos, who stifled the Italians much of the match.
|Sporting Lisbon
|0
|1
|Barcelona
|FT
|Coates (49′ og)
An own goal by former Liverpool defender Sebastian Coates was enough to earn Barcelona a Champions League Group B victory away to Sporting Lisbon.