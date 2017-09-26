UEFA Champions League 2017-18 match day 3 – summary, highlights, standings, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.

Tuesday 26th September

Group E

Sevilla 3 0 NK Maribor Ben Yedder 27′, 38′, 83′ Pen FT

Ben Yedder hat-trick – two in first half and late penalty – seals Sevilla win.

Spartak Moscow 1 1 Liverpool Fernando (23′) FT Coutinho (31′)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his side need to be more “clinical” after the Reds were held to a frustrating Champions League draw despite dominating Spartak Moscow in Russia.

Group F

Manchester City 2 0 Shaktar Donetsk De Bruyne (48′), Sterling (90′) FT

Kevin de Bruyne scored a superb goal as Manchester City beat Shakhtar Donetsk to make it two Champions League Group F wins out of two.

Napoli 3 1 Feyenoord Insigne 7′, Mertens 49′, Callejón 70′ FT Amrabat 90’+3

Napoli beat Feyenoord 3-1 at the San Paolo to get their Champions League campaign back on track.

Group G

Besiktas 2 0 RB Leipzig R. Babel 11′, Talisca 43′ FT

Besiktas stayed perfect in Champions League Group G with a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig after first-half goals from Ryan Babel and Talisca

Monaco 0 3 FC Porto FT V. Aboubakar 31′, 69′, M. Layún 89′

Vincent Aboubakar netted a brace and Miguel Layun finished off the victory in FC Porto’s convincing win at Monaco.

Group H

Apoel Nicosia 0 3 Tottenham Hotspur FT Kane (39′, 62′, 67′)

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick as Tottenham maintained their 100% start in the Champions League with victory over Apoel Nicosia.

Borussia Dortmund 1 3 Real Madrid Aubameyang (54′) FT Bale (18′), Ronaldo (49′, 79′)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as holders Real Madrid maintained their 100% record in Group H by beating Borussia Dortmund.