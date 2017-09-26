Premier League Highlights - News and Gossips

Champions League 2017-18 – Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2017-18 match day 3 – summary, highlights, standings, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.

Tuesday 26th September

Group E

Sevilla30NK Maribor
Ben Yedder 27′, 38′, 83′ PenFT

Ben Yedder hat-trick – two in first half and late penalty – seals Sevilla win.

Spartak Moscow11Liverpool
Fernando (23′)FTCoutinho (31′)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his side need to be more “clinical” after the Reds were held to a frustrating Champions League draw despite dominating Spartak Moscow in Russia.

Group F

Manchester City20Shaktar Donetsk
De Bruyne (48′), Sterling (90′)FT

Kevin de Bruyne scored a superb goal as Manchester City beat Shakhtar Donetsk to make it two Champions League Group F wins out of two.

Group F

Napoli31Feyenoord
Insigne 7′, Mertens 49′, Callejón 70′FTAmrabat 90’+3

Napoli beat Feyenoord 3-1 at the San Paolo to get their Champions League campaign back on track.

Group G

Besiktas20RB Leipzig
R. Babel 11′, Talisca 43′FT

Besiktas stayed perfect in Champions League Group G with a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig after first-half goals from Ryan Babel and Talisca

Monaco03FC Porto
FTV. Aboubakar 31′, 69′, M. Layún 89′

Vincent Aboubakar netted a brace and Miguel Layun finished off the victory in FC Porto’s convincing win at Monaco.

Group H

Apoel Nicosia03Tottenham Hotspur
FTKane (39′, 62′, 67′)

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick as Tottenham maintained their 100% start in the Champions League with victory over Apoel Nicosia.

Borussia Dortmund13Real Madrid
Aubameyang (54′)FTBale (18′), Ronaldo (49′, 79′)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as holders Real Madrid maintained their 100% record in Group H by beating Borussia Dortmund.

