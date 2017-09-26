Champions League 2017-18 – Match Day 3
UEFA Champions League 2017-18 match day 3 – summary, highlights, standings, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.
Tuesday 26th September
Group E
|Sevilla
|3
|0
|NK Maribor
|Ben Yedder 27′, 38′, 83′ Pen
|FT
Ben Yedder hat-trick – two in first half and late penalty – seals Sevilla win.
|Spartak Moscow
|1
|1
|Liverpool
|Fernando (23′)
|FT
|Coutinho (31′)
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his side need to be more “clinical” after the Reds were held to a frustrating Champions League draw despite dominating Spartak Moscow in Russia.
Group F
|Manchester City
|2
|0
|Shaktar Donetsk
|De Bruyne (48′), Sterling (90′)
|FT
Kevin de Bruyne scored a superb goal as Manchester City beat Shakhtar Donetsk to make it two Champions League Group F wins out of two.
Group F
|Napoli
|3
|1
|Feyenoord
|Insigne 7′, Mertens 49′, Callejón 70′
|FT
|Amrabat 90’+3
Napoli beat Feyenoord 3-1 at the San Paolo to get their Champions League campaign back on track.
Group G
|Besiktas
|2
|0
|RB Leipzig
|R. Babel 11′, Talisca 43′
|FT
Besiktas stayed perfect in Champions League Group G with a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig after first-half goals from Ryan Babel and Talisca
|Monaco
|0
|3
|FC Porto
|FT
|V. Aboubakar 31′, 69′, M. Layún 89′
Vincent Aboubakar netted a brace and Miguel Layun finished off the victory in FC Porto’s convincing win at Monaco.
Group H
|Apoel Nicosia
|0
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|FT
|Kane (39′, 62′, 67′)
Harry Kane scored a hat-trick as Tottenham maintained their 100% start in the Champions League with victory over Apoel Nicosia.
|Borussia Dortmund
|1
|3
|Real Madrid
|Aubameyang (54′)
|FT
|Bale (18′), Ronaldo (49′, 79′)
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as holders Real Madrid maintained their 100% record in Group H by beating Borussia Dortmund.