English Premier League 2017-18 match week 8 – summary, highlights, standings, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.

Sunday, 15 October 2017

Southampton 2 2 Newcastle United Gabbiadini (49′, 75′ pen) FT Hayden (20′), Pérez (51′)

Manolo Gabbiadini marked his return to Southampton’s side by scoring both goals as battling Saints twice came from behind to deny Newcastle United victory at St Mary’s.

Isaac Hayden fired the Magpies ahead from 25 yards after goalkeeper Fraser Forster was left flat-footed before Joselu was denied from making it 2-0 by the bar.

Saints conjured up a rare home goal through Gabbiadini’s shot on the turn only for Newcastle to restore their lead 87 seconds later, Ayoze Perez finding the net from an angle after Forster had spilled the Spaniard’s initial shot.

Newcastle were denied victory when Gabbiadini scored from the penalty spot after Florian Lejeune needlessly bundled over Shane Long.

Brighton and Hove Albion 1 1 Everton Anthony Knockaert (82′) FT Wayne Rooney (90′ pen)

Wayne Rooney’s 90th-minute penalty earned Everton a point against Brighton in a largely unremarkable encounter at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton looked set to secure their third successive home league win when Anthony Knockaert slotted home in the 82nd minute after Jose Izquierdo’s shot was blocked by Michael Keane.

But with the clock ticking down, defender Bruno, whose good work led to the Seagulls’ goal, elbowed Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the area as a free-kick was floated in.

Former England striker Rooney sent Mat Ryan the wrong way with his spot-kick, but the keeper rescued his side when he twice saved from substitute Kevin Mirallas in the closing seconds.

Saturday, 14 October 2017

Liverpool 0 0 Manchester United FT

Manchester United keeper David de Gea produced a world-class save to deny Joel Matip as Liverpool were frustrated by Jose Mourinho’s stubborn side at Anfield for the second successive season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side peppered the United goal with 19 shots but a combination of outstanding goalkeeping by Spain keeper De Gea and the home team’s poor finishing denied them a decisive moment.

The German’s men were in control of the game for long periods but their profligacy in front of goal means they have now won just once in eight games.

Burnley 1 1 West Ham United Wood (85′) FT Antonio (19′), Carroll ( █ 27′)

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic was “disappointed and angry” with Andy Carroll after the striker was sent off in their draw at Burnley.

Chris Wood’s header five minutes from time cancelled out Michail Antonio’s opener to rescue a point for Burnley as West Ham played the majority of the contest with 10 men.

Carroll, 28, was sent off in the 27th minute when he was booked twice in the space of 99 seconds for using his elbow.

Crystal Palace 2 1 Chelsea Azpilicueta (11′ og), Zaha (45′) FT Bakayoko (18′)

Wilfried Zaha scored the winner as Crystal Palace stunned reigning champions Chelsea to pick up their first victory of the Premier League season.

Palace had lost all seven of their previous games – including three under new boss Roy Hodgson – and had failed to score.

They finally ended their 731 minute wait for a league goal when Yohan Cabaye forced the ball down off his chest, which bounced off David Luiz and into the back of the net off Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta.

Palace’s lead lasted only eight minutes as Cesc Fabregas’ corner was headed in by Tiemoue Bakayoko.

But Zaha, on his return from injury, made it 2-1 just before the break and Hodgson’s side held on despite an onslaught from the Blues in the second half.

The win does not move Palace off the bottom of the table, but they have reduced the gap from safety to four points.

Manchester City 7 2 Stoke City Jesus (17′, 55′), Sterling (19′), Silva (27′), Fernandinho (60′), Sané (62′), Bernardo Silva (79′) FT Diouf (44′ minutes), Walker (47′ minutes og)

Kevin De Bruyne put on a masterclass as Manchester City hammered Stoke City 7-2 to reclaim top spot in the Premier League table from Manchester United.

Swansea City 2 0 Huddersfield Town FT

Swansea City earned their first home win of the Premier League season to lift the pressure on manager Paul Clement.

Two goals either side of half-time from Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham proved decisive as Huddersfield paid the price for making mistakes at both ends and have now gone seven games without victory.

Tottenham 1 0 AFC Bournemouth Eriksen (47′) FT

Tottenham recorded their first Premier League victory at Wembley as Christian Eriksen’s second-half winner saw off a resolute Bournemouth.

Having picked up maximum points from their four league games on the road this season, it was Spurs’ first win in four attempts at their temporary home.

Watford 2 1 Arsenal Deeney (71′ pen), Cleverley (90’+2) FT Mertesacker (39′)

Tom Cleverley’s injury-time winner sent Watford fourth in the Premier League after a wasteful Arsenal were made to pay at Vicarage Road.

Marco Silva’s side have now scored in the 90th minute or beyond in three consecutive games, as a second-half revival sealed their first home win of an impressive start to the campaign.