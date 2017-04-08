Premier League 2016-17 match week 32, Day 1 – summary, highlights, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.

Saturday 8th April 2017

Results

Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Watford

Manchester City 3-1 Hull City

Middlesbrough 0-0 Burnley

Stoke City 1-2 Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Southampton

West Ham United 1-0 Swansea City

Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea

Reports & Highlights

Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Watford

Tottenham kept up the pressure on leaders Chelsea with an impressive home victory over Watford, their sixth consecutive Premier League win.

Manchester City 3-1 Hull City

Manchester City ended a four-game winless run in the Premier League with a comfortable victory over Hull City on Saturday that boosted their hopes of finishing in a Champions League spot.

Middlesbrough 0-0 Burnley

Middlesbrough wasted a golden opportunity to boost their survival hopes as they were held to a goalless draw by Burnley at the Riverside Stadium.

Stoke City 1-2 Liverpool

Liverpool came from behind to beat Stoke City and stay on course for a top-four finish thanks to goals by substitutes Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino.

West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Southampton

Jordy Clasie’s first-half strike proved the difference as Southampton beat West Brom to strengthen their grip on a top-10 finish.

West Ham United 1-0 Swansea City

West Ham ended a five-game losing run as they gained a much-needed win over struggling Swansea City.

Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea

Chelsea maintained their seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League with an entertaining victory over spirited Bournemouth.