2016-17 – Match Week 32 – Day 1
Premier League 2016-17 match week 32, Day 1 – summary, highlights, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.
Saturday 8th April 2017
Results
Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Watford
Manchester City 3-1 Hull City
Middlesbrough 0-0 Burnley
Stoke City 1-2 Liverpool
West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Southampton
West Ham United 1-0 Swansea City
Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea
Reports & Highlights
Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Watford
Tottenham kept up the pressure on leaders Chelsea with an impressive home victory over Watford, their sixth consecutive Premier League win.
Manchester City 3-1 Hull City
Manchester City ended a four-game winless run in the Premier League with a comfortable victory over Hull City on Saturday that boosted their hopes of finishing in a Champions League spot.
Middlesbrough 0-0 Burnley
Middlesbrough wasted a golden opportunity to boost their survival hopes as they were held to a goalless draw by Burnley at the Riverside Stadium.
Stoke City 1-2 Liverpool
Liverpool came from behind to beat Stoke City and stay on course for a top-four finish thanks to goals by substitutes Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino.
West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Southampton
Jordy Clasie’s first-half strike proved the difference as Southampton beat West Brom to strengthen their grip on a top-10 finish.
West Ham United 1-0 Swansea City
West Ham ended a five-game losing run as they gained a much-needed win over struggling Swansea City.
Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea
Chelsea maintained their seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League with an entertaining victory over spirited Bournemouth.