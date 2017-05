English Premier League 2016-17 match week 38 – summary, highlights, standings, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.

Date: Sunday 21st May 2017

Results

Arsenal 3-1 Everton

Burnley 1-2 West Ham United

Chelsea 5-1 Sunderland

Hull City 1-7 Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City 1-1 Bournemouth

Liverpool 3-0 Middlesbrough

Manchester United 2-0 Crystal Palace

Southampton 0-1 Stoke City

Swansea City 2-1 West Bromwich Albion

Watford 0-5 Manchester City

Reports & Highlights

Arsenal 3-1 Everton

Arsenal missed out on a place in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years despite beating Everton on the final day of the season.

West Ham ended their season with an away victory as they came from behind to beat Burnley at Turf Moor. Champions Chelsea became the first English side to register 30 top-flight victories in a 38-game season as they said farewell to captain John Terry with a comfortable Premier League win over bottom club Sunderland.Harry Kane scored a hat-trick to retain the Premier League golden boot as Tottenham thrashed Championship-bound Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on Sunday.Bournemouth secured their highest top-flight finish with a draw at Leicester on the final day of the 2016-17 Premier League season.Liverpool secured their Champions League return as their initial nerves turned to jubilation and relegated Middlesbrough crumbled at Anfield.Josh Harrop scored on his debut as Manchester United’s disappointing Premier League campaign ended with a comfortable victory over Crystal Palace.Southampton’s miserable home form continued as Peter Crouch struck the only goal of the game to help Stoke to a first away win since January on the final day of the season.Swansea City fought back from a goal down to beat West Brom on the final day of the Premier League season.Manchester City sealed their place in next season’s Champions League by crushing Watford to finish third in Pep Guardiola’s debut season.