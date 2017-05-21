2016-17 – Match Week 38
English Premier League 2016-17 match week 38 – summary, highlights, standings, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.
Date: Sunday 21st May 2017
Results
Arsenal 3-1 Everton
Burnley 1-2 West Ham United
Chelsea 5-1 Sunderland
Hull City 1-7 Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City 1-1 Bournemouth
Liverpool 3-0 Middlesbrough
Manchester United 2-0 Crystal Palace
Southampton 0-1 Stoke City
Swansea City 2-1 West Bromwich Albion
Watford 0-5 Manchester City
Reports & Highlights
Arsenal 3-1 Everton
Arsenal missed out on a place in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years despite beating Everton on the final day of the season.
Burnley 1-2 West Ham United
West Ham ended their season with an away victory as they came from behind to beat Burnley at Turf Moor.
Chelsea 5-1 Sunderland
Champions Chelsea became the first English side to register 30 top-flight victories in a 38-game season as they said farewell to captain John Terry with a comfortable Premier League win over bottom club Sunderland.
Hull City 1-7 Tottenham Hotspur
Harry Kane scored a hat-trick to retain the Premier League golden boot as Tottenham thrashed Championship-bound Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on Sunday.
Leicester City 1-1 Bournemouth
Bournemouth secured their highest top-flight finish with a draw at Leicester on the final day of the 2016-17 Premier League season.
Liverpool 3-0 Middlesbrough
Liverpool secured their Champions League return as their initial nerves turned to jubilation and relegated Middlesbrough crumbled at Anfield.
Manchester United 2-0 Crystal Palace
Josh Harrop scored on his debut as Manchester United’s disappointing Premier League campaign ended with a comfortable victory over Crystal Palace.
Southampton 0-1 Stoke City
Southampton’s miserable home form continued as Peter Crouch struck the only goal of the game to help Stoke to a first away win since January on the final day of the season.
Swansea City 2-1 West Bromwich Albion
Swansea City fought back from a goal down to beat West Brom on the final day of the Premier League season.
Watford 0-5 Manchester City
Manchester City sealed their place in next season’s Champions League by crushing Watford to finish third in Pep Guardiola’s debut season.