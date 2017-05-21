English Premier League 2016-17 match week 38 – summary, highlights, standings, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.

Date: Sunday 21st May 2017

Results

Arsenal 3-1 Everton

Burnley 1-2 West Ham United

Chelsea 5-1 Sunderland

Hull City 1-7 Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City 1-1 Bournemouth

Liverpool 3-0 Middlesbrough

Manchester United 2-0 Crystal Palace

Southampton 0-1 Stoke City

Swansea City 2-1 West Bromwich Albion

Watford 0-5 Manchester City

Reports & Highlights

Arsenal 3-1 Everton

Arsenal missed out on a place in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years despite beating Everton on the final day of the season.

0 SHARES Share Tweet