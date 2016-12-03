Full time score: Manchester City 1-3 Chelsea.

Chelsea come from behind to beat Manchester City and make it eight Premier League wins in a row.

The game turned on Kevin de Bruyne’s 56th-minute miss with City in control, crashing Navas’ cross against the bar from inside the six-yard box.

Chelsea were level on the hour when Diego Costa outmuscled Nicolas Otamendi to score and they were ahead 10 minutes later when substitute Willian raced clear to beat City keeper Claudio Bravo with ease.

Eden Hazard completed a magnificent win for Chelsea with another goal on the break, showing too much pace for Aleksandar Kolarov to wrap up three vital points.

Highlights

90’+7′ – Fernandinho (Manchester City) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

90’+6′ – Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) is shown the red card.

90′ – Goal! Eden Hazard (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcos Alonso with a through ball following a fast break. 1-3

70′ – Goal! Willian (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Diego Costa with a through ball following a fast break. 1-2

60′ – Goal! Diego Costa (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas. 1-1

45′ – Own Goal by Gary Cahill, Chelsea. 0-1

Tunnel Cam



Line ups

Manchester City

1 Bravo

30 Otamendi

24 Stones

11 Kolarov

19 Sané

8 Gündogan

25 Fernandinho

21 Silva

15 Jesús Navas

10 Agüero

17 De Bruyne

Substitutes

3 Sagna

5 Zabaleta

6 Fernando

13 Caballero

22 Clichy

42 Y Touré

72 Iheanacho

Chelsea

13 Courtois

28 Azpilicueta

24 Cahill

30 David Luiz

15 Moses

4 Fàbregas

7 Kanté

3 Alonso

11 Pedro

19 Diego Costa

10 Hazard

Substitutes

1 Begovic

2 Ivanovic

8 Oscar

22 Willian

23 Batshuayi

29 Chalobah

34 Aina

Match Preview

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have lost six of their last eight games away to Manchester City in all competitions, with their only win coming courtesy of a Branislav Ivanovic strike in February 2014.

City won 3-0 in both Premier League meetings last season. Chelsea beat them 5-1 in a FA Cup fifth-round game in February in which the visitors fielded a weakened side.

Chelsea have won 11 games away at Manchester City in the Premier League – their highest total against a particular team in the competition’s history.

Manchester City

City have lost one of their last 15 league games, winning nine and drawing five.

However, they have kept just two clean sheets in their last 16 league fixtures.

Sergio Aguero has scored 16 times in 18 games for City this season, including 10 in 11 league matches.

Aguero scored four times in his two league appearances against Chelsea last season, including a hat-trick at Stamford Bridge.

City have made a league-high 40 changes to their starting XI this season. Conversely, Chelsea’s total of seven is the lowest in the top flight.

Chelsea

Chelsea could record eight consecutive Premier League victories for the first time since 2010 (the final three games of 2009-10 and first five in 2010-11).

That winning streak was ended by a 1-0 defeat away to Manchester City in September 2010.

This is Chelsea’s best winning streak in a single season since a nine-match run in 2006-07.

Diego Costa has been involved in 14 Premier League goals this season (scoring 10, assisting four) – more than any other player.

Nemanja Matic has provided six Premier League assists this season, which is one more than in his previous two campaigns combined.

Pep Guardiola Full Pre-Match Press Conference



Antonio Conte Full Pre-Match Press Conference

