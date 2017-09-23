English Premier League 2017-18 match week 6 – summary, highlights, standings, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.
Arsenal
2
0
Lacazette (20′, 67′ pen)
FT
Alexandre Lacazette scored twice to earn a shaky Arsenal victory over West Brom, their third Premier League win in a row at Emirates Stadium.
Brighton & Hove Albion
1
0
Newcastle United
Hemed (51′)
FT
Brighton edged out Newcastle United to record their second successive home Premier League victory.
West Ham
2
3
Tottenham
Hernández (65′), Kouyaté (87′)
FT
Kane (34′, 38′), Eriksen (60′), Aurier (█ 70′)
In-form striker Harry Kane scored twice as 10-man Tottenham survived a late fightback from West Ham to move up to third in the Premier League.
Burnley
0
0
Huddersfield Town
FT
Burnley manager Sean Dyche says new rules on retrospective bans for diving do not go far enough, despite Huddersfield’s Rajiv van la Parra being booked for simulation in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Turf Moor.
Everton
2
1
AFC Bournemouth
Niasse (77′, 82′)
FT
King (49′)
Everton substitute Oumar Niasse’s two goals to turn defeat into victory against Bournemouth could prove a defining moment in the Toffees’ season, says boss Ronald Koeman.