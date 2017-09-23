English Premier League 2017-18 match week 6 – summary, highlights, standings, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.

Monday, 25 September 2017

Arsenal 2 0 Lacazette (20′, 67′ pen) FT

Alexandre Lacazette scored twice to earn a shaky Arsenal victory over West Brom, their third Premier League win in a row at Emirates Stadium.

Sunday, 24 September 2017

Brighton & Hove Albion 1 0 Newcastle United Hemed (51′) FT

Brighton edged out Newcastle United to record their second successive home Premier League victory.

Saturday, 23 September 2017

West Ham 2 3 Tottenham Hernández (65′), Kouyaté (87′) FT Kane (34′, 38′), Eriksen (60′), Aurier ( █ 70′)

In-form striker Harry Kane scored twice as 10-man Tottenham survived a late fightback from West Ham to move up to third in the Premier League.

Burnley 0 0 Huddersfield Town FT

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says new rules on retrospective bans for diving do not go far enough, despite Huddersfield’s Rajiv van la Parra being booked for simulation in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Turf Moor.

Everton 2 1 AFC Bournemouth Niasse (77′, 82′) FT King (49′)

Everton substitute Oumar Niasse’s two goals to turn defeat into victory against Bournemouth could prove a defining moment in the Toffees’ season, says boss Ronald Koeman.

Manchester City 5 0 Crystal Palace Sané (44′), Sterling (51′, 59′), Agüero (79′), Delph (89′) FT

Premier League leaders Manchester City eventually overpowered a Crystal Palace side who became the first team in English Football League history to start a season with six defeats and no goals.

Southampton 0 1 Manchester United FT R Lukaku (20′)

Romelu Lukaku scored his sixth Premier League goal of the season to give Manchester United a hard-fought victory at Southampton.

Stoke City 0 4 Chelsea FT Morata (2′, 77′, 82′), Pedro (30′)

A brilliant hat-trick from Alvaro Morata helped Premier League champions Chelsea to a dominant win over Stoke City, their third in succession away from home this season.

Swansea City 1 2 Watford Abraham (56′) FT Gray (13′), Richarlison (90′)

Richarlison struck in the 90th minute as Watford survived a Swansea City fightback to claim a dramatic win at the Liberty Stadium.

Leicester City 2 3 Arsenal Okazaki (45’+3), Vardy (69′) FT Salah (15′), Coutinho (23′), Henderson (68′)

Philippe Coutinho scored a brilliant first goal of the season and Jamie Vardy had a penalty saved as Liverpool survived a Leicester fightback to end their run of four games without a win.